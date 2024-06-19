Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Buys 347,275 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nerdy Price Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nerdy

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.