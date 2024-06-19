AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $580,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AppFolio Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of APPF stock opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.32 and a twelve month high of $256.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $217.14.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
