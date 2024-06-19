George A. Borba, Jr. Purchases 34,200 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

CVBF stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

