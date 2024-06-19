Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.93 Billion Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,846,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Stellantis worth $1,931,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

