Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.95 Billion Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,829,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of UDR worth $1,946,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.