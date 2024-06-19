Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Cut by Analyst

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMMO in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AMMO’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMMO’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on AMMO from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.30. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMMO by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

