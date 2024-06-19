Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

