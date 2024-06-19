Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

