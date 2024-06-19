Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.52 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $522.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.68.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in argenx by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.