Desjardins Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.85.

ATD stock opened at C$76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

