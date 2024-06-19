StockNews.com Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

