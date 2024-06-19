Franklin Covey (FC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $452.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on FC
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Covey
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.