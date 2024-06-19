Franklin Covey (FC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $452.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

