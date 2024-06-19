H.B. Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY24 guidance at $4.15-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUL

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.