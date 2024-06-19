Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Several research firms recently commented on KEQU. StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $106,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $333,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

