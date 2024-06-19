Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

