Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.