Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

VIRT stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,575,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

