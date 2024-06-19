StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

