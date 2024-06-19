Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

