StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

RFIL stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

