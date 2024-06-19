Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

