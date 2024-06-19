Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
OVLY opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $30.70.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
