Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 4.9 %
Polar Power stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.