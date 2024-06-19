Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 4.9 %

Polar Power stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

