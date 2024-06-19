NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.