NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.