StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.