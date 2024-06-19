StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.
About NantHealth
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.