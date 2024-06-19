StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

