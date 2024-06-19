Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 399,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 657,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Specifically, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $185,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

