PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. PENN Entertainment traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 2,882,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,063,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

