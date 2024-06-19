Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.04. 1,802,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,612,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 299,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

The stock has a market cap of $680.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

