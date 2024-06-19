JIADE Limited’s Quiet Period To End on June 24th (NASDAQ:JDZG)

JIADE’s (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 24th. JIADE had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
JIADE Price Performance
Shares of JDZG stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. JIADE has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.
JIADE Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JIADE
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for JIADE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JIADE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.