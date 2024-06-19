JIADE Limited’s Quiet Period To End on June 24th (NASDAQ:JDZG)

JIADE’s (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 24th. JIADE had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of JDZG stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. JIADE has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

