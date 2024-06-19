Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of JDST stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) by 42,374.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.