La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $38.74. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 488,607 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 19.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.25.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

