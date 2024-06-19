Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,365.46, but opened at $3,435.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares last traded at $3,390.21, with a volume of 69,436 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,732.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

