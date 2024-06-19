Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.93, but opened at $52.71. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 26,675 shares traded.

Specifically, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,234. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

