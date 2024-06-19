Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 21st

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, June 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 21st.
Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QLI opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Qilian International Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.
About Qilian International Holding Group
