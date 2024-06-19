Armlogi Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 24th (NASDAQ:BTOC)

Armlogi’s (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 24th. Armlogi had issued 1,600,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Armlogi Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BTOC opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Armlogi has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

