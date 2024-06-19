AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvePoint traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 194,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 890,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvePoint’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
