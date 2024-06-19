Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHM opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.78. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.