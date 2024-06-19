Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increases By 10.9%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 35,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.1 %

ET opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

