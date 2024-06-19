Contrasting iPower (NYSE:IPW) & ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZKH Group and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 iPower 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZKH Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 505.11%. iPower has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 37.50%. Given ZKH Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than iPower.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of iPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZKH Group and iPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.23 billion 0.37 -$43.00 million N/A N/A iPower $88.90 million 0.67 -$11.97 million ($0.17) -11.76

iPower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZKH Group.

Profitability

This table compares ZKH Group and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group N/A N/A N/A iPower -5.74% -23.68% -8.67%

Summary

ZKH Group beats iPower on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. The company sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through zenhydro.com, simpledeluxe.com, and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

