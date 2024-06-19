Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 5.9 %
COHN opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.22.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%.
Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 77.17% of the company’s stock.
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Company Inc.
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.