Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 5.9 %

COHN opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.26%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

