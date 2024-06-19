Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.01. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

