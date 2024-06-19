Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Grows By 11.0%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $711.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $680.46 and a 200-day moving average of $635.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $713.68. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.07.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

