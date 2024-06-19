Financial Contrast: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CTO Realty Growth and Rithm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rithm Capital 0 1 9 0 2.90

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $12.32, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 276.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rithm Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Rithm Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $109.12 million 3.65 $5.53 million $0.55 31.52 Rithm Capital $3.80 billion 1.42 $622.26 million $1.50 7.42

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 15.43% 3.70% 1.67% Rithm Capital 19.77% 19.33% 3.15%

Summary

Rithm Capital beats CTO Realty Growth on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

