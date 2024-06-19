ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Critical Contrast

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Massimo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $506.64 million 1.25 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.27 Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.26 N/A N/A N/A

Massimo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChargePoint and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72% Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ChargePoint and Massimo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChargePoint currently has a consensus target price of $4.96, indicating a potential upside of 230.83%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Massimo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

