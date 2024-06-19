RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in RPM International by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.