Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in May

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.9 days.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $27.08.
Essity AB (publ) Company Profile
