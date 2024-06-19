Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WCN opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

