Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IVVD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invivyd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

