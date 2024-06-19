GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
GB Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.
GB Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.