GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

