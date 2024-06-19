Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Increases By 11.1%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

